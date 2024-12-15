Whoever believes and is baptized Morning Manna -Christmas Communion: Rick and Covid-19 ,Is it God's will to heal you today? signs and wonders and miracle ceased when the last apostle died???

15 He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation. 16 Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned. https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2016%3A%2016&version=NIV

God delivers us from our sicknesses and trouble so that his glorious name shall be known among sinners not your glorious name his glorious name praise God he will heal you for his name's sake why to prove The sinners that his word is true and that he always keeps his promises!

I can understand it being controversial outside the church I don't understand why it's controversial in the church yes there are well-meaning good Devout Christians who say signs and wonders and miracle ceased when the last apostle died

Others say oh God still heals people occasionally but only according to his sovereign will as to win and where to show his power

And then others maintain that it's God's desire and will to heal all who are sick those are three different opinions!



Okay None of us desire to see our loved ones die yet they do and how do we explain it what is the explanation when we pray for Christian to be healed but they die one reason could be that there are things in that person's life that is blocking their healing unconfessed sin is one of them. Unconfessed sin and can block the miraculous from happening in a person's life!



https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+9:27&version=NIV

However the main reason Christians die without a physical healing is explained by Hebrews 9:27 and as it is appointed on the men wants to die but after this the judgment

Simple it is appointed for All mankind to die the day that we leave this world as appointed by God it is his sovereign will that we leave our body on an appointed day and until that day arrives it is God's will to heal you it's sovereign will to remove you from this Earth on a certain day

NO Amount of faith in praying is going to change it at your day you're leaving and so when people say well I pray that Grandma wouldn't she be healed when die I prayed that by my father would be healed me but he died okay it was his point of day to leave!

Taking you out of this physical world and bringing him bringing you into his presence that is the ultimate healing it don't get any better than that folks right so he answered the prayer according to his way so until the day arrives is God's will to heal you thus we pray with faith and we believe that it is our father's will to keep us healthy until that day he sovereignly decreased that it is our time to leave this world Psalm 118:17 NIV : Rick and Covid-19 I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done.

URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%20118:17&version=NIV

Fulfilling my half of that scripture I'm declaring his works praise God so when the Lord gets you out of a situation you better keep your part of the of the bargain he kept me alive so that I would declare his works it wasn't my appointment time to die that day is ahead but it wasn't today it wasn't that thing for now I'm alive and I'm declaring his works and what are his works healing Deliverance signed wonders miracles so things that people say he know longer does well how can I fulfill that psalm and then tell people he knew longer does this things!

How can I declare his word if I said they ended 2,000 years ago that doesn't make sense if I'm gonna declare his works today I'm going to declare that he still doing healings and Deliverance and signs and wonders and miracles

Must you be perfect to be healed? If you are waiting to be perfect so that God can heal you you're not gonna make it why does God heal imperfect humans https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%20106%3A%206-8&version=NIV

Psalm 106:6-8 New International Version 6 We have sinned, even as our ancestors did; we have done wrong and acted wickedly. 7 When our ancestors were in Egypt, they gave no thought to your miracles; they did not remember your many kindnesses, and they rebelled by the sea, the Red Sea.[a] 8 Yet he saved them for his name’s sake, to make his mighty power known.



