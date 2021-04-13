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Dire Warning From Canadian Pastor Who Stood Up To COVID Police
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883 views • April 13, 2021
A Polish-Canadian pastor who has been harassed for over a year over the lockdown policy has a strong and dire message to the infowarriors.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075ff5656165f200e3781af
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6075ff5656165f200e3781af
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