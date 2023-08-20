Lahaina Maui Fires Govenor Passed Proclamation 3 Weeks Before The Fires

Lahaina Maui Fires Govenor Passed Proclamation 3 Weeks Before The FiresHawaii Real Estate @hawaiirealestateorghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9Izol9HnxI&t=74s
What?? Governor of Hawaii Just Passed a LAW Suspending Historic Districts like Lahaina
july 17th
https://governor.hawaii.gov/chiefhousingofficer/emergency-proclamation-relating-to-housing/
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjtgIS-yeiAAxU-mWoFHeiuAm0QFnoECB8QAQ&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgovernor.hawaii.gov%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2023%2F07%2F2307072-1.pdf&usg=AOvVaw1rwvAMEkgTYdR_BghQ61OB&opi=89978449
