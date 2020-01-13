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60% Of The National Income From 1977-2007 Went To 1% Of Americans, pt 1
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37 views • January 13, 2020
3 pts of this and many topics are mentioned through my insight and foresight from 20 years research- I invite you to listen to hard facts and IT IS MY WISH THAT YOU SHARE-
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