The Russian military continues to provide assistance to Syrian citizens trying to escape the actions of the new Syrian authorities. From Russian Khmeimim Air Base.
Judging by what is happening, we are witnessing full-fledged settlement colonialism, in which the inhabitants of the provinces of Latakia and Tartus are either killed or forced to flee Syria.
Similar tactics can be observed by the Zionists in Palestine