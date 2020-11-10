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My Boys, Wyoming Badlands And Artificial Skies - 4K
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303 views • November 10, 2020
Nov 7 2020 - Mavic Air 2
Billy Talent - 'Reckless Paradise'
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Song: Reckless Paradise
Artist: Billy Talent
Album: Reckless Paradise
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WMG, UMG (on behalf of WM Canada); UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutorPerf, ASCAP, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsenUAiQ5K-yW0t5IZLjUqw
Billy Talent - 'Reckless Paradise'
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Reckless Paradise
Artist: Billy Talent
Album: Reckless Paradise
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG, UMG (on behalf of WM Canada); UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutorPerf, ASCAP, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsenUAiQ5K-yW0t5IZLjUqw
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