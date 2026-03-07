BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
BY FAITH IN YAHWEH’S PROMISES, ABEL AND OTHERS BELIEVED 1, HEBREWS 11:1-15, 20260307
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
3 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Hebrews 11

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

2 For by it the elders obtained a good report.

3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.

4 By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.

5 By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God.

6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

7 By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.

8 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went.

9 By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise:

10 For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

11 Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised..

****

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


godtestimonyfaithdeadsacrificewitnesswordenochabrahamspeakhoperighteousofferstrangearkimpossiblebelievetestifygiftcainabeltranslateexcellenthe isobtain
