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Historic drought and heat are converging on western states to create the perfect storm for depleted reservoirs, strained power grids, and rampant wildfires later this summer
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220 views • July 07, 2021
https://potentially-on-track.blogspot.com
This current drought is potentially on track to become the worst that we've seen in at least 1,200 years.
This current drought is potentially on track to become the worst that we've seen in at least 1,200 years.
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