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JUNE 2021 HIGHLIGHTS | SMALL CONCRETE POTS
Dramamask
Dramamask
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92 views • June 30, 2021
Not much happened here in the month of June 2021 other than getting some concrete pots ready to put aloe vera plants into for giving away at some point soon. This channel is in a bit of a transitional phase at the moment, so uploads might be a little sporadic.

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Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution

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For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com

Other videos:
Make A CONCRETE SLAB/PAVER: https://youtu.be/jqrbOd5sNZY
Make A CONCRETE LEAF: https://youtu.be/xmlXV_dqFUI
Casting With POLYCRAFT SG2000 Polyurethane Resin: https://youtu.be/EVTa98PXWCo
RUSTY METALLIC PAINT FX On CONCRETE SKULL: https://youtu.be/3lqNEMVHG0s
Easy OLDE WORLDE PAINT WASH Effect For Concrete Ornaments: https://youtu.be/xOHex72NIzo
CONCRETE CASTING | Demolding & Troubleshooting Concrete Mix: https://youtu.be/7CNtdS3CmCA
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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