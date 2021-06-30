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JUNE 2021 HIGHLIGHTS | SMALL CONCRETE POTS
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92 views • June 30, 2021
Not much happened here in the month of June 2021 other than getting some concrete pots ready to put aloe vera plants into for giving away at some point soon. This channel is in a bit of a transitional phase at the moment, so uploads might be a little sporadic.
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Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
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Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Other videos:
Make A CONCRETE SLAB/PAVER: https://youtu.be/jqrbOd5sNZY
Make A CONCRETE LEAF: https://youtu.be/xmlXV_dqFUI
Casting With POLYCRAFT SG2000 Polyurethane Resin: https://youtu.be/EVTa98PXWCo
RUSTY METALLIC PAINT FX On CONCRETE SKULL: https://youtu.be/3lqNEMVHG0s
Easy OLDE WORLDE PAINT WASH Effect For Concrete Ornaments: https://youtu.be/xOHex72NIzo
CONCRETE CASTING | Demolding & Troubleshooting Concrete Mix: https://youtu.be/7CNtdS3CmCA
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Hit the notification bell if you would like to receive notifications of new videos. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Other videos:
Make A CONCRETE SLAB/PAVER: https://youtu.be/jqrbOd5sNZY
Make A CONCRETE LEAF: https://youtu.be/xmlXV_dqFUI
Casting With POLYCRAFT SG2000 Polyurethane Resin: https://youtu.be/EVTa98PXWCo
RUSTY METALLIC PAINT FX On CONCRETE SKULL: https://youtu.be/3lqNEMVHG0s
Easy OLDE WORLDE PAINT WASH Effect For Concrete Ornaments: https://youtu.be/xOHex72NIzo
CONCRETE CASTING | Demolding & Troubleshooting Concrete Mix: https://youtu.be/7CNtdS3CmCA
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