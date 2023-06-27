Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

VIDEO 18+ - UKRAINIAN SERVICEMEN FIGHTING RUSSIAN MINEFIELDS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Very sad video. Hope this war ends soon. Cynthia.

Full video, of the adventures of the Ukrainian infantry from the 47th mechanized brigade in the minefield.

Failed attack of the 47th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended on a minefield. Many Ukrainian servicemen were blown up by mines. Several who jumped out of the Bradley are blown up by mines, after which the enemy is covered from above by artillery and incendiary ammunition. According to the reports, the medic who came on a Bradley and tried to save the other wounded is seen jumping right on a mine and loosing his leg.

Southfront

