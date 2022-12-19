Discussing The Complex Relationship Between South Africa and Zimbabwe

In this video, there is a very candid discussion about the issues affecting the African continent and specific issues regarding black South Africans and their Zimbabwean counterparts. Unlike the June 1976 generation, the current youth of South Africa have no energy to continue the struggle for economic freedom. This false illusion of freedom must be exposed for what it is. Black South Africans have been sold a lemon!!
