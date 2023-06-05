https://gettr.com/post/p2iuh8y26f0

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】LFA TV Founder Jeremy Herrell (GETTR:@jeremyherrell): If the NFSC people can show in video form the atrocities that the CCP does to the people in China, in the U.S, and across the world, they can pull on the heartstrings of the American people, whatever they call themselves, or at least get their attention and dissuade them from voting for those who take money from the CCP.

06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】LFA TV 创始人杰里米·埃雷尔 (GETTR:@jeremyherrell) ：如果新中国联邦人能够用视频展示中共对中共国、美国和世界各地的人民所实施的暴行，就可以牵动美国民众的心弦，不管他们自认为是什么身份，至少能引起他们的关注，并劝阻他们投票给那些收受中共金钱的人。

