People are changing, this is why...
Stand Up for Truth
Published 21 hours ago

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines ,and the Risk of Prion Disease. The enclosed finding as well as additional potential risks leads the author to believe that regulatory approval of the RNA based vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 was premature and that the vaccine may cause much more harm than benefit.

Keywords
peoplechangingprion

