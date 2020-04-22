© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT!!! COVID19 AND BIBLE PROPHECY!!!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • April 22, 2020
This is an urgent update on the COVID19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is threatening the whole world, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. Jesus listed pestilences as one of the signs of the times, or, more precisely, the "beginning of sorrows". He specifically said that these beginning of sorrow (including epidemics and wars and rumors of wars) are actually a sign that the end is NOT quite yet. Something worse will come AFTER them. The COVID pandemic could and likely will be solved, bringing peace back to the world. But this is not necessarily good news... because something far more sinister than the coronavirus is looming on the horizon.
Thanks for watch! You can help to spread this important message by subscribing to this channel, giving "likes" to the videos and sharing it in your Social Media! Thanks for doing that!
Watch other videos in this channel to gain a deeper and clearer understanding of the teaching of Jesus and how they relate to what is happening in the world today and let us know your thoughts about it! Put the notifications on so you can know when we release a new video.
And if you want to live by faith as a genuine Jesus' disciple, please write to us to [email protected] and we can assist you personally. We hope to hear from you soon. In the meantime, take care!
Thanks for watch! You can help to spread this important message by subscribing to this channel, giving "likes" to the videos and sharing it in your Social Media! Thanks for doing that!
Watch other videos in this channel to gain a deeper and clearer understanding of the teaching of Jesus and how they relate to what is happening in the world today and let us know your thoughts about it! Put the notifications on so you can know when we release a new video.
And if you want to live by faith as a genuine Jesus' disciple, please write to us to [email protected] and we can assist you personally. We hope to hear from you soon. In the meantime, take care!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.