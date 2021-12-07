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PROSECUTING THOSE BEHIND COVID MASS MURDER: DAVID MARTIN, PHD, EXPLAINS
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341 views • December 07, 2021
The individuals and businesses currently engaged in mass murder and profiteering surrounding the COVID pandemic and the government's response are committing a wide range of crimes, and they can and must be prosecuted, argues M-CAM International chief Dr. David Martin. In this explosive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter, Martin, an expert in patents, names names and outlines a plan to hold the perpetrators of these monstrous crimes accountable. By looking into the patent record, Dr. Martin says there is overwhelming evidence that can be used to prosecute. Now it's time for citizens to get involved and prosecutors to do their jobs.
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