Watercolor Backpacking Painting - Easy Guide with Reference Photo

This is for people still learning watercolor. It is a really nice nature backpacking scene. I also love backpacking so this was fun for me, too. Below is the link to the same royalty free image I used as a reference photo. If you are not good at drawing and you just want to start painting, put your paper over your computer monitor and trace the image or trace some parts of it and use as guidelines. The website is "Unsplash", the photographer is S&B Vonlanthen, here's the link:Since we all have different paint I just looked for the colors I had that best matched each object I painted. I mixed some colors, too.I used Canson XL inexpensive watercolor paper because it has been sitting in my closet for about 8 months. Other people use it because it is inexpensive and many people don't want to invest a lot of money into watercolor supplies if they are still learning or because they are on a budget. Don't feel bad about the paper you have on hand if it's not expensive 100% cotton. If you decide you like watercolor painting I would save up for 100% cotton paper and look for it on sale or to buy with coupons.Ito ay para sa mga taong natututo pa rin ng watercolor. Ito ay isang napakagandang likas na backpacking scene. Mahilig din ako sa backpacking kaya masaya din ito para sa akin. Nasa ibaba ang link sa parehong imaheng malayang royalty na ginamit ko bilang isang photo na sanggunian. Kung hindi ka mahusay sa pagguhit at gusto mo lamang simulan ang pagpipinta, ilagay ang iyong papel sa monitor ng iyong computer at bakas ang imahe o bakas ang ilang mga bahagi nito at gamitin bilang mga patnubay. Ang website ay "Unsplash", ang litratista ay S&B Vonlanthen, narito ang link:Dahil lahat tayo ay may iba't ibang pintura ay hinanap ko lang ang mga kulay na mayroon ako na pinakamahusay na tumutugma sa bawat bagay na aking ipininta. Naghahalo rin ako ng ilang mga kulay.Esto es para personas que todavía están aprendiendo acuarela. Es una escena muy agradable para mochileros en la naturaleza. También me encanta ir de mochilero, así que esto también fue divertido para mí. A continuación se muestra el enlace a la misma imagen libre de regalías que utilicé como foto de referencia. Si no eres bueno para dibujar y solo quieres comenzar a pintar, coloca el papel sobre el monitor de tu computadora y traza la imagen o traza algunas partes de ella y úsala como guía. El sitio web es "Unsplash", el fotógrafo es S&B Vonlanthen, aquí está el enlace:Como todos tenemos pintura diferente, solo busqué los colores que mejor combinaban con cada objeto que pintaba. También mezclé algunos colores.#watercolor #tutorial #Easy #nature #backpacking #CansonXL #acuarela#Aquarell #acquerello #आबरंग #জল রং #akwarela