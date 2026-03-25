Health reform: Dandelion root eliminates 95% of cancer cells in lab research

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And it cuts human colon tumor growth in mice by over 90% with ZERO harm to healthy cells. Dandelion Root Extract Kills 95% of Cancer Cells In Vitro and Reduces Human Colon Tumor Growth by Over 90% in Mice — With ZERO Toxicity





Peer-reviewed study finds that a common backyard plant selectively kills cancer cells while sparing normal cells, acting through multiple coordinated anti-cancer pathways