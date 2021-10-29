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Dr. Scott Atlas: Adults 'Using Children as Shields' by Giving Experimental Vaccines - American Thought Leaders
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101 views • October 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vn5zy1-dr.-scott-atlas-adults-using-children-as-shields-by-giving-experimental-vac.html
Dr. Scott Atlas rebukes giving experimental vaccines to young children because they are at low risk for COVID-19 infections, calling the decision a "heinous violation of all moral principles." Atlas says the data shows that children do not significantly spread COVID-19, so giving them the experimental treatment is akin to 'using children as shields to protect adults.'
#ScottAtlas #VaccineMandates #NaturalImmunity
Dr. Scott Atlas rebukes giving experimental vaccines to young children because they are at low risk for COVID-19 infections, calling the decision a "heinous violation of all moral principles." Atlas says the data shows that children do not significantly spread COVID-19, so giving them the experimental treatment is akin to 'using children as shields to protect adults.'
#ScottAtlas #VaccineMandates #NaturalImmunity
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