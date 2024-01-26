PUTIN Confirms it was an 'American Patriot System or a French System' which Shot Down the Russian Il-76 Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners

❗️Putin confirms it was an American Patriot system or a French system which shot down the Russian Il-76 carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange inside internationally recognised Russian airspace.
⚡️Russia will present evidence and give an exact answer on the origin of the missile in the next 72 hours.
