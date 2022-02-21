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NWO Luciferian reptilian hybrid genociders do not have DNA genes & have different cell structures
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404 views • February 21, 2022
As I mentioned in my daily sermons two years ago, the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch Illuminati NWO Noah’s days Atlantis priestess pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid feminists do not have DNA genes and they have different cell structures from that of humans. They were manufactured by the Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens. Just like the reptilian hybrid Luciferian theosophical witches Jessica Marrocco and Kerry Cassidy, who are promoting the Draco avatar COVID-19 pedophile MJ-12 leader Nazi SS Donald Trump and his “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS Ceres planet 4th Reich Draco faction, against the Hollywood Satanist faction that they betrayed since they saw them losing the war, these reptilian hybrid witches have psychic powers. These Slytherin witches, such as the “Order of the Golden Dawn Satanists” “Hermetic Order Satanist witches” “Druids” “Wicca” “Nazi Vril SS Schutzstaffel Thule” “Freemasons” “Scientology” “Moonies” “Mormons” “New Age” Illuminati sub-groups, who are cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons every night us real Christians to frantically try to silence us (LOL) are hybrids made from Draco reptilian chimera alien royal bloodline “blue bloods.” They call God YHWH Jesus’ original humans’ genes as inferior “junk DNA,” and they consider the 12 million human homo-sapiens specie children of God YHWH Jesus, who they torture and lesbian rape and sacrifice and eat and throw their body parts into the supermarket food and make artwork trophies from their body parts, as bugs and ants.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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