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The Smart Home That Spied On Me
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79 views • August 08, 2020
"I installed internet-connected devices to serve me, but by making the otherwise inanimate objects of my home “smart” and giving them internet-connected “brains,” I was also giving them the ability to gather information about my home and the people in it."
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