THE DARK CRUEL AND SATANIC SIDE OF ABORTION

THE SOURCES OF THIS VIDEO AREBIBLE SCRIPTURE
Proverbs 6:17B
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Proverbs-6-17/
PREGNANCY DEVELOPMENT
https://babyolivia.liveaction.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-lQOooYAs8
TRIMESTER MEDICAL ABORTIONS EXPLAINED
https://www.liveaction.org/news/these-are-the-4-most-prevalent-abortion-procedures-in-america/
https://www.youtube.com/@LiveActionFilms
https://www.facebook.com/liveaction
ABORTION THE PROCEDURE
https://www.choice42.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnfCbRs3R2_-dpMRIPzLQpA
MOLECH
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Leviticus-Chapter-20/
Modern Child Sacrifice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Hs7SHV5o9M
The Hinnom Valley and the Ritual of Moloch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo7aLCRe9Dc
The Shocking Child Sacrifice Ritual Of The Phoenicians | Blood On The Altar | Parable
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjE8nfIe-kI
TESTEMONIES PHYSICIANS
Dr Levatino and various physicians
https://www.abortionprocedures.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LiveActionFilms/featured
DR LEVATINO TESTIMONY IN CONGRESS
https://livingwaters.com/
https://www.youtube.com/thewayofthemaster
Ex-Abortion Doctor Tells the SHOCKING Truth About Abortion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A16gzm9eaa8
GIANNA JESSEN TESTIMONY - PLANNED PARENTHOOD EXPOSED
Gianna Jessen -House Judiciary GOP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm8EsIBv_WA&list=PLuRD0szmplJAsnwZFyc9o4biYre-U7py3
MOVIE – FILM - DOCUMENTARY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBLWpKbC3ww
Life After Abortion | Full Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFtyQRobtgs&t=1436s
https://www.unplanned.nl/
Unplanned Official Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx_kQJnLw8Y
Unmasking Abortion Lies after the Fall of Roe (Part One and Two): Digging for Truth Episode 180
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEhm2hAL0Wg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm2lKzK6DBo
VOLUNTARY DONATION
ENGLISH https://whydonate.nl/fundraising/ministry-support/en/
DUTCH https://whydonate.nl/fundraising/ministry-support/nl/
ENGLISH https://fundrazr.com/21yhi0?ref=ab_dAdpM9
ENGLISH https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=BR9LYKLRK2SYW&source=url
DONATION TYPES FOR FELLOW RESIDENTS IN THE NETHERLANDS
123 INKT.NL
Cartridge recycle number to request via personal message.
Start the message what is about.
AIRMILES
Card Number 2 601 044 893 160
SIMPLE MOBILE
Via Via Voordeel
https://mgmco.nl/vyhemy/pp
JUMBO EXTRA
Card Number 2 622 295 737 300
YOU FIND THIS CHANNEL AT THE FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.facebook.com/michel.deboer.315 https://www.facebook.com/groups/291037781247853/
https://www.facebook.com/THE-DUTCH-TRUMPET-end-of-the-age-propehcy-news-285644358884780/
VIDEO MEDIA
https://odysee.com/@thedutchtrumpet:8
https://brandnewtube.com/@TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5bwNGTLImq1r/
https://rumble.com/user/TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/michel1410
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Vr4c7Un7c5DLsLJxJv2zQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.