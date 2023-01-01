Create New Account
THE DARK CRUEL AND SATANIC SIDE OF ABORTION
The Dutch Trumpet
Published Yesterday

THE SOURCES OF THIS VIDEO AREBIBLE SCRIPTURE

Proverbs 6:17B

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Proverbs-6-17/

PREGNANCY DEVELOPMENT

https://babyolivia.liveaction.org/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-lQOooYAs8

TRIMESTER MEDICAL ABORTIONS EXPLAINED

https://www.liveaction.org/news/these-are-the-4-most-prevalent-abortion-procedures-in-america/

https://www.youtube.com/@LiveActionFilms

https://www.facebook.com/liveaction

ABORTION THE PROCEDURE

https://www.choice42.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnfCbRs3R2_-dpMRIPzLQpA

MOLECH

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Leviticus-Chapter-20/

Modern Child Sacrifice

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Hs7SHV5o9M

The Hinnom Valley and the Ritual of Moloch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo7aLCRe9Dc

The Shocking Child Sacrifice Ritual Of The Phoenicians | Blood On The Altar | Parable

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjE8nfIe-kI

TESTEMONIES PHYSICIANS

Dr Levatino and various physicians

https://www.abortionprocedures.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/LiveActionFilms/featured

DR LEVATINO TESTIMONY IN CONGRESS

https://livingwaters.com/

https://www.youtube.com/thewayofthemaster

Ex-Abortion Doctor Tells the SHOCKING Truth About Abortion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A16gzm9eaa8

GIANNA JESSEN TESTIMONY - PLANNED PARENTHOOD EXPOSED

Gianna Jessen -House Judiciary GOP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm8EsIBv_WA&list=PLuRD0szmplJAsnwZFyc9o4biYre-U7py3

MOVIE – FILM - DOCUMENTARY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBLWpKbC3ww

Life After Abortion | Full Movie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFtyQRobtgs&t=1436s

https://www.unplanned.nl/

Unplanned Official Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx_kQJnLw8Y

Unmasking Abortion Lies after the Fall of Roe (Part One and Two): Digging for Truth Episode 180

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEhm2hAL0Wg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm2lKzK6DBo

Keywords
bibleabortionpregnancytrimestermolechtestemonies

