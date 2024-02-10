Scott Ritter breaks down the Tucker Carlson interview with Valdimir Putin.

Scott Ritter comments on Tucker Carlson interview with Valdimir Putin. Putin explains Russian history and much more. Ritter breaks down the interviews and provides his commentary and his thoughts.
Source
Judging Freedom:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf1X4spqmNg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.