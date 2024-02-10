Create New Account
Scott Ritter breaks down the Tucker Carlson interview with Valdimir Putin.
Published 21 hours ago

Scott Ritter comments on Tucker Carlson interview with Valdimir Putin. Putin explains Russian history and much more. Ritter breaks down the interviews and provides his commentary and his thoughts.


Source

Judging Freedom:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf1X4spqmNg


tucker carlsonputin interviewscott ritter commentary

