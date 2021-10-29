Must Watch: Predictive Programming ft. Coronavirus, Chloroquine - The Dead Zone S02 E14 "Plague" 2003

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"Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”
-- Alan Watts
Plot spoilers: China, Coronavirus, Chloroquine, and Lockdown