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David Platt and Luke 14!
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11 views • January 08, 2020
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Luke 14 is one of the most ignored chapters in the entire Bible, despite its prominence right in the heart of the Gospels. Most preachers avoid speaking on it like the plague; in this video sermon, David Platt addresses one of the most significant steps in the Christian walk ever covered by Jesus: the need for us to count the cost of what it means to be a disciple! (Luke 14:26) Watch this video with an open heart and mind, and then let it spur you into action in accepting the call of God on your life today!
#davidplatt #countthecost #luke14
EDIT VIDEO
Luke 14 is one of the most ignored chapters in the entire Bible, despite its prominence right in the heart of the Gospels. Most preachers avoid speaking on it like the plague; in this video sermon, David Platt addresses one of the most significant steps in the Christian walk ever covered by Jesus: the need for us to count the cost of what it means to be a disciple! (Luke 14:26) Watch this video with an open heart and mind, and then let it spur you into action in accepting the call of God on your life today!
#davidplatt #countthecost #luke14
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