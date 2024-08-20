© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After two weeks of fighting in the Kursk region, even pro-Ukrainian Western military journalists and experts began to admit that Russian troops still managed to stabilize the situation in the region. According to many independent Western experts and analysts, stabilization of the situation is observed in the 'Sudzhansky' and 'Korenevsky' districts of the Kursk region. Moreover, referring to their own sources in the Ukrainian General Staff and the Pentagon, many Western experts also recognized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. By the way, a well-known German Russophobe and journalist from the edition 'BILD', Julian Röpcke, is still vomiting and mosques about the destruction of three units of the American 'Himars' multiple launch rocket systems in the Sumy region...................................................
