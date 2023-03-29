Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Special Guest Priscilla Romans - Healthcare sucks, get an advocate!
3 views
channel image
Our Amazing Grace
Published 21 hours ago |

Your host Scott Schara and Priscilla Romans discuss the dangers of hospitals and the need for an advocate to work on your behalf.Show more


Priscilla Romans is the Founder & CEO of Graith Care with a background in bedside nursing as a RN, BSN with her original nursing starting out in the Pediatrics Intensive Care. Priscilla also went on to expand her healthcare experience by getting her master’s degree in Nursing leadership in Health Systems Management. Priscilla brings her experiences of working in hospital, outpatient, hospice, home care, and insurance industries to help advocate for those in need. It is time to give control back to the healthcare consumer with advocacy!


Priscilla is a mom of 4 and wants to change the landscape of healthcare for her family and those she serves by finding options and solutions to those in need in a very complex healthcare system. All options should be on the table in patient care and Priscilla and her amazing team of advocates across the states and internationally will continue to provide advocacy to our members at Graith Care!


**************


Links referenced in this episode


https://graithcare.com/


https://graithful.org/


Show less

CSID: 7b0627830ddaa266



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
romansguestpriscilla

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket