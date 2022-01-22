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IRELAND - ICONOCLAST ROUNDTABLE 4
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6 views • January 22, 2022
we are joined by Financial Author Eddie Hobbs, Investor Melissa Cuimmei, Public Banking Advocate Jim Miller and International Gold Expert Mark O'Byrne to discuss the economic problems we're facing, the potential collapse of the current financial system, how the harvesting of human data plays a part in what's coming, and what can we can do to protect ourselves during these uncertain times?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ajkjI3Elzk
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rylandmedia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ajkjI3Elzk
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rylandmedia/
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