✝️ On Palm Sunday, same day Israel closed Christian holy sites in the Holy Land, Iran dedicated a missile to Jesus Christ

✝️ On Palm Sunday, the same day Israel closed Christian holy sites in the Holy Land, Iran dedicated a missile to Jesus Christ.

Inscribed with a verse from the Holy Quran honoring the Virgin Mary:

"When the Angels told Mary, 'God had chosen you, purified you, and given you distinction over all women.'"

"In revenge for all Christ's suffering."

A second message was also written on the missile:

"When the band of Trump are destroying America, there's no need for our missiles to reach us territory."

Adding:

Israeli police blocked Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for the Latin Patriarch.

According to The Times of Israel, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was stopped by police en route to the service.

The decision triggered a strong response from Italy.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called it an “insult to believers,” while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador.

The Patriarchate said the move “ignores the feelings of billions of people,” noting it was the first time in centuries church leaders were prevented from holding Palm Sunday Mass at the site.

Also:

French Domestic Abuse Victim Emmanuel Macron also condemned the actions of Israeli police who prevented Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

More:

The Israeli ambassador was summoned for explanations due to the non-admission of Catholic clerics to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre - Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that for the first time in centuries, church leaders were forbidden to conduct the Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

More: Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez condemns Israel's decision to block Catholics from celebrating Palm Sunday at Jerusalem's Holy Places, calling it an "unjustified attack on religious freedom."