BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

✝️ On Palm Sunday, same day Israel closed Christian holy sites in the Holy Land, Iran dedicated a missile to Jesus Christ
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • Yesterday

✝️ On Palm Sunday, the same day Israel closed Christian holy sites in the Holy Land, Iran dedicated a missile to Jesus Christ.

Inscribed with a verse from the Holy Quran honoring the Virgin Mary:

"When the Angels told Mary, 'God had chosen you, purified you, and given you distinction over all women.'"

"In revenge for all Christ's suffering."

A second message was also written on the missile:

"When the band of Trump are destroying America, there's no need for our missiles to reach us territory."

Adding: 

Israeli police blocked Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for the Latin Patriarch.

According to The Times of Israel, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was stopped by police en route to the service. 

The decision triggered a strong response from Italy.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called it an “insult to believers,” while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador.

The Patriarchate said the move “ignores the feelings of billions of people,” noting it was the first time in centuries church leaders were prevented from holding Palm Sunday Mass at the site.

Also:

French Domestic Abuse Victim Emmanuel Macron also condemned the actions of Israeli police who prevented Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

More:

The Israeli ambassador was summoned for explanations due to the non-admission of Catholic clerics to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre - Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that for the first time in centuries, church leaders were forbidden to conduct the Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre 

More:  Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez condemns Israel's decision to block Catholics from celebrating Palm Sunday at Jerusalem's Holy Places, calling it an "unjustified attack on religious freedom."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy