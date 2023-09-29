'Why won't ANYONE say THIS in a debate!' The REAL problem with auto workers strike

Glenn Beck
Sep 28, 2023
The presidential candidates at the 2nd GOP debate were asked to comment on the United Auto Workers strike. But Glenn believes no one got it right. "I have no sympathy for the auto makers," Glenn says, after they got in bed with the federal government in 2008. Ever since then, they've all been pushing for electric vehicles. He also has no sympathy for the UAW, who was all for President Biden. The auto workers themselves, however, are getting hammered. Glenn breaks down the real reason the auto workers strike is concerning: it's a perfect example of how the economy is "in a death cycle." So, why won't anyone say this in a debate?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5llVran9AzM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.