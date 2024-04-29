Trump Claims Hamas Can’t Release Hostages Because ‘Many Of Them Are Gone’.
Former President Donald Trump said Hamas can’t meet the terms of a cease-fire proposal to release 40 hostages, claiming many have been killed and “there are far fewer hostages than currently being thought,” he wrote on Truth Social Monday—hours after President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the ongoing negotiations.
