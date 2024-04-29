Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Claims Hamas Can’t Release Hostages Because ‘Many Of Them Are Gone’.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2245 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published Yesterday

Trump Claims Hamas Can’t Release Hostages Because ‘Many Of Them Are Gone’.

Former President Donald Trump said Hamas can’t meet the terms of a cease-fire proposal to release 40 hostages, claiming many have been killed and “there are far fewer hostages than currently being thought,” he wrote on Truth Social Monday—hours after President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the ongoing negotiations.



READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn...

Keywords
president trumppalestinehostagesisreal hamas conflict

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket