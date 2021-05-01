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We need to stop Bill C10 The Internet Censorship Bill, and have Constitutional Reform in Canada
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20 views • May 01, 2021
As you are all aware, Justin Trudeau, and all the Politicians in Canada have passed Bill C-10 The Internet Censorship Bill. Now they are going to start censoring people who speak the real truth, and the only solution to end this nonsense is by everyone in every Province and Territory affirming and ratifying new Constitutions that turn your Province into a Sovereign-National Nation.
http://constitutionalconventions.ca/
http://constitutions.ca/
http://constitutionalreform.ca/
http://constitutionalconventions.ca/
http://constitutions.ca/
http://constitutionalreform.ca/
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