Why God Created Law of Attraction? Three Selves, True Happiness, Injured Me Created by Environment, Facade We Created
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 18 days ago

Original:https://youtu.be/qtt9--upBdQ

20120708 God_s Laws - Law Of Attraction S2


06m35s - 11m42s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“GOD CREATED THE LAW OF ATTRACTION FOR THE SOUL, THE SOUL LAW OF ATTRACTIONS, SO THAT WE COULD GET RID OF THE FACADE AND ALSO EVENTUALLY GET RID OF ALL OF THE INJURIES AND EVENTUALLY BECOME THE REAL YOU, THE REAL-SELF. THAT’S WHAT GOD CREATED US TO BE, THE REAL-SELF.”

“AND SO GOD CONSTRUCTED THE UNIVERSE FOR YOU TO BECOME THIS (REAL ME AND TRULLY HAPPY).”

@ 11m15s


fearlaw of attractiongodhealingspiritualityresistancehappinessnew agesimpleuniversal lawavoidancesoul foodfacadereal selfdivine love pathsoul conditionnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everything

