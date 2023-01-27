Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits And More! - https://bit.ly/3hFrCMJ

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3jFwj9O

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WiYR7z

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3GSWJ19

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://bit.ly/3Vg4WR2

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3PTHCYb

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3W15M4i





WARNING Stay Below 2MG/KG DOSE When Taking METHYLENE BLUE!





Something people need to be aware of when taking Methylene Blue internally for whatever reason is the scientifically proven safe dose to stay under especially when someone is on specific medications such as SSRIs.





And in this video "WARNING Stay Below 2MG/KG DOSE When Taking METHYLENE BLUE!", I go into talking extensively about the safe dose to stay under, why you can go over this dose but why many people should, and much more on this topic.





If you want to learn all about this specific topic make sure to watch this video "WARNING Stay Below 2MG/KG DOSE When Taking METHYLENE BLUE" from start to finish.





