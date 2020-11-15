SAFEGUARD - AN ELECTORAL COLLEGE STORY.

LEST WE FORGET: A lesson on the Constitution and why the Electoral College was formed.



While I have lived outside of the USA the majority of my adult life and for reasons of my having chosen my own sovereign right to self rule I also don't vote. My friends include Patriots, Christians, Buddhists, true Anarchists, Agorists, and even a few Democrats.



The issue before us all is freedom and while the selection process is taking place and revealing the massive fraud for what it is I thought it necessary to do some research into why the US Constitution and Bill of Rights are so important as a form of government. Unfortunately much as been done to destroy a noble intent at maximum freedom within a diverse culture. ie: Federal taxation is really illegal... so the final take down that is desired is packing the Electoral College, something everyone should be concerned about.



Peace out.