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Is the Love of Money Really the Root of ALL EVIL?
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53 views • June 23, 2021
Most people know that money and happiness do not go hand in hand; yet two parables (found in Jesus' teachings), are used to teach that Jesus told us to make money… lots of it. Is the love of money really the root of all evil?
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