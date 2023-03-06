https://gettr.com/post/p2akv7pb46f
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: Xi-the-dead-Emperor sent his PLA rocket force into Russia, why have the Western intelligence authorities and media been keeping their mouths shut?
#PLARocketForce #XitheDeadEmperor #Drones #Ukrainebattlefield
3/5/2023 文贵直播：习死皇的火箭军浩浩荡荡开进了俄罗斯境内，西方情报部门和媒体为啥不敢曝光呢？
#中共火箭军 #习死皇 #无人机 #乌克兰战场
