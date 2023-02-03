80 Year Old Gunfighter Perforates Home Invader | 2A For Today

Nothing warms my heart more than when the underdog, good guy gets the girl, makes the catch, or wins the fight. When I hear about an armed 80-year-old man fending off multiple suspects during a broad-daylight home invasion in Chicago (of all places) it makes me want to shout!

It was a cold, grey frigid morning in Chicago, but it was about to heat up quick!

Our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman was in the safety of his castle when a pair of home invaders came calling. It was about 1030 am when he heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and a couple of thugs forced their way in and began bashing the elderly man all over his body.

Our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman was bruised and battered, but not beaten. He pulled out his sidearm and placed a well aimed shot directly into the chest of the male attacker.

Bonnie and Clyde make for the hills and our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman survives a walk through the valley of the shadow of death and he rest easy knowing that it was only a shadow!

"The best we can hope for concerning the people at large is that they be properly armed. If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is then no recourse left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense which is paramount to all positive forms of government.” - Alexander Hamilton

