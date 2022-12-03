God is Just (Full Version)

This video is taken from a 70-minute in studio session in which Scott Stephens delves into the subject of the Justice of God. Through the prophet, Jeremiah, God declared that He “delights” in Justice, and that His People understand this. Sadly, far too many of those who identify as God’s People today don’t understand that God delights in Justice, which leads us to ask how many of these people really are God’s People. If you don’t have a solid understanding of God’s Justice, you’ll most likely abandon your faith when faced with any significant persecution. Scott opens with a discussion of Paul’s letters to the Christians in Thessalonica. He continues with an examination of John the Baptist’s preaching of repentance, as well as that of the Prophet Joel’s prophecy of the Day of the LORD, which is further developed in the Apostle John’s Apocalypse (Book of Revelation). Scott also examines the Justice of God in His dealing with the Pharaoh of Egypt, and the reaction to it by Moses and God’s People. And through an examination of the Prophet Isaiah, Scott reveals Jesus’ appeal to Justice in His popular Sermon on the Mount.

It is only when God’s Justice is vividly and engagingly communicated that true and meaningful repentance takes place as people are made to crave God’s mercy and goodness, resulting in genuine and enduring conversion.





