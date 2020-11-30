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DEBORAH TAVARES ~ Illuminati Global Agenda & Smart Directed Energy Weapons [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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90 views • November 30, 2020
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DEBORAH TAVARES, lecturer, analyst, investigative conspiracy researcher and activist is the guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV, in an extensive, eye-opening, controversial and informative interview with presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Deborah Tavares is a 3rd generation land developer of residential construction and has been self‐employed in a family operated business for over 30 years. She specialised in land feasibility studies, acquisitions and building permit processes, including required Environmental Impact Reports (EIR), along with furnishing Department of Real Estate (DRE) subdivision requirements and the entire construction build‐out to completion. It was during this process that the restrictions of property rights became evident under the creeping constraints of the United Nation’s AGENDA 21, through land use limitations, restrictions, regulations, fees and increased liability exposures.
Deborah is spreading the word, exposing the connections between mysterious global trends of man‐made and corporate/military controlled technologies, weaponised frequencies, the falsified science climate change and of the “global warming” movement, and other major programs intended to cause damage to health and reduce the population and to eliminate freedom for all people for all time. A primary example of this is the multi‐national program to install electromagnetic‐ radiation‐emitting electric meters (Smart Meters) and programs that will create scarcity of electricity, gas and water.
Deborah’s highly visible opposition to Smart Meters has been heard on national and international radio shows, digital media, magazine and newspaper coverage, a discussion with Ted Turner—Depopulation 95%/Cannibalism, Russia TV (RT) television coverage at Bohemian Grove/2011, smart meter protests, community awareness campaigns and countless city, county and public utility meetings.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- New World Order, Secret Societies & Illuminati
- U.N. Agenda 21 / U.N. Agenda 2030
- 5G - A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Internet Of Things
- Smart Meters - Smart Cities - Smart Technology
- Electromagnetic radiation and frequencies (health damage & data collection)
- Club Of Rome
- The Green Sustainable Agenda
- Climate Change & Global Warming
- Depopulation
- Coronavirus
- Vaccines, Vaccinations in general (childrens diseases incl. autism)
- Mind Control
- Wild fires (Northern California & Australia)
- DEW (Directed Energy Weapons) & HAARP technology (incl. weather modification)
- U.S. &/vs. Danish agenda goals
- Freedom to choose & Awakening
- Water shortages
- Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars document
........all this and much much more in this compelling, fascinating and rather shocking interview with Deborah Tavares, filmed & recorded of February 5, 2020.
For more information on DEBORAH TAVARES (StopTheCrime.net) go to website:
http://www.stopthecrime.net
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
DEBORAH TAVARES, lecturer, analyst, investigative conspiracy researcher and activist is the guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV, in an extensive, eye-opening, controversial and informative interview with presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Deborah Tavares is a 3rd generation land developer of residential construction and has been self‐employed in a family operated business for over 30 years. She specialised in land feasibility studies, acquisitions and building permit processes, including required Environmental Impact Reports (EIR), along with furnishing Department of Real Estate (DRE) subdivision requirements and the entire construction build‐out to completion. It was during this process that the restrictions of property rights became evident under the creeping constraints of the United Nation’s AGENDA 21, through land use limitations, restrictions, regulations, fees and increased liability exposures.
Deborah is spreading the word, exposing the connections between mysterious global trends of man‐made and corporate/military controlled technologies, weaponised frequencies, the falsified science climate change and of the “global warming” movement, and other major programs intended to cause damage to health and reduce the population and to eliminate freedom for all people for all time. A primary example of this is the multi‐national program to install electromagnetic‐ radiation‐emitting electric meters (Smart Meters) and programs that will create scarcity of electricity, gas and water.
Deborah’s highly visible opposition to Smart Meters has been heard on national and international radio shows, digital media, magazine and newspaper coverage, a discussion with Ted Turner—Depopulation 95%/Cannibalism, Russia TV (RT) television coverage at Bohemian Grove/2011, smart meter protests, community awareness campaigns and countless city, county and public utility meetings.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- New World Order, Secret Societies & Illuminati
- U.N. Agenda 21 / U.N. Agenda 2030
- 5G - A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Internet Of Things
- Smart Meters - Smart Cities - Smart Technology
- Electromagnetic radiation and frequencies (health damage & data collection)
- Club Of Rome
- The Green Sustainable Agenda
- Climate Change & Global Warming
- Depopulation
- Coronavirus
- Vaccines, Vaccinations in general (childrens diseases incl. autism)
- Mind Control
- Wild fires (Northern California & Australia)
- DEW (Directed Energy Weapons) & HAARP technology (incl. weather modification)
- U.S. &/vs. Danish agenda goals
- Freedom to choose & Awakening
- Water shortages
- Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars document
........all this and much much more in this compelling, fascinating and rather shocking interview with Deborah Tavares, filmed & recorded of February 5, 2020.
For more information on DEBORAH TAVARES (StopTheCrime.net) go to website:
http://www.stopthecrime.net
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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