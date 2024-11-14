BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crowded Sports Arena - Yet This Guy Has Plenty Of Elbow Room
132 views • 5 months ago

.... a bit graphic in a disgusting sick sense, so forgive me for that, I felt the humor outweighed the grossness.  The bad thing is though, not everybody thinks like me.  But that's why the term, oh well, was invented, it comes in pretty handy.  Anyhow this doesn't have to be sick and disgusting... just put on your anthropological glasses, and approach as a curious researcher, of the species as a whole.  Your notes might include some obvious observations like, the specimen in question likely had multiple hot dogs, with onions, Sauerkraut and Horseradish, a bucket of buttered popcorn and about 12 large, light, beers, at the time of the recorded event. -  And then your notes might include the not so obvious, questions you might still have, like..... "is that corn on the cob, or is that, candy corn... it is November"?  

Hate me if you must.

funnysickcuriousdisgustingprovocativenot-for-the-squeamishdont-be-eating-when-viewingthe-hummor-outweighs-the-grossness-imhoelbow-roomsports-arenaget-backclear-the-areaplay-it-offno-one-will-noticejust-act-like-youre-coughingno-ones-gonna-knowso-you-had-hot-dogs-and-popcorn-for-lunch-i-seeis-that-candy-cornabout-ten-beers-laterdamn-dude
