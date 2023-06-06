Create New Account
‘This Is Not Pocket Change’: How Pediatricians Make BIG Money from Pushing Vaccines on Your Kids
(June 4, 2023) “Doctors have been financially incentivized to vaccinate children for a very long time,” wrote osteopathic physician Dr. Joseph Mercola. “In 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield paid pediatricians a $400 bonus for each patient that completed ten vaccinations before their second birthday, provided 63% of their patients were fully vaccinated.” A family physician with a thousand-patient practice could earn well over a $100,000 year-end bonus just from pushing vaccines on children. “So this is not pocket change.”


Full episode on CHD.TV with Mary Holland and Polly Tommey:https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/this-is-not-pocket-change-how-pediatricians-make-big-money-from-pushing/not-pocket-change-pediatricians-make-money-vaccines/

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmacorruptionmoneybriberypolly tommeybribespediatriciansmary hollandchildrens health defensechdcovid

