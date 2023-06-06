‘This Is Not Pocket Change’: How Pediatricians Make BIG Money from Pushing Vaccines on Your Kids

(June 4, 2023) “Doctors have been financially incentivized to vaccinate children for a very long time,” wrote osteopathic physician Dr. Joseph Mercola. “In 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield paid pediatricians a $400 bonus for each patient that completed ten vaccinations before their second birthday, provided 63% of their patients were fully vaccinated.” A family physician with a thousand-patient practice could earn well over a $100,000 year-end bonus just from pushing vaccines on children. “So this is not pocket change.”
Full episode on CHD.TV with Mary Holland and Polly Tommey:https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/this-is-not-pocket-change-how-pediatricians-make-big-money-from-pushing/not-pocket-change-pediatricians-make-money-vaccines/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.