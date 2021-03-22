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Whose Fault IS The Border Crisis? Breaking On The Daily #91
KelKidman
KelKidman
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0 view • March 22, 2021
Stories of The Day:
1 https://archive.ph/l0yS5
2 https://archive.ph/tjbXW
3 https://archive.ph/xU08S
4 https://archive.ph/nWkJs


Secondary Sources:
1-1 https://archive.ph/XpTuq
1-2 https://archive.ph/zRS6s
3-1 https://archive.ph/vU1gB
3-2 https://archive.ph/38PTF


Timestamps:
0:00 The Border Crisis
7:47 Japan may deploy military to Taiwan
11:10 WSJ report on school reopening is a mixed bag
19:10 Trump’s very own Twitter potentially coming soon?
20:57 Outro


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#BorderCrisis #Biden #TrumpSocialMedia


For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
newspoliticsculturetrump social mediabreaking on the daily
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