© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Bolshevik Revolution Has Started, Nano Silver Questions, Canadian Tyranny Revisited, and More 11.10.2020
Follow
10
Share
Report
388 views • November 10, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
The New Bolshevik Revolution Has Started
Submitted by Karen
C.A. Patin November 09, 2020
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/11/09/the-new-bolshevik-revolution-has-started/#more-14104
Terral’s reply (11.10.2020):
Hi Karen:
Thank you for writing and sharing. For me, the revolution began back in the days of JFK and there has been no left-right paradigm since with all the bad guys playing on the same Elite team high up the food chain. The House of Rothschild knew the dupes among the ranks on the right could not stomach Obama, Biliary, and then Biden, so Trump was brought in to appease the right wingers to set the Vaccine-or-FEMA-Camp stage with Biden being the right man for deploying the Dark Winter phase of the "genocide" program under the Project Black Star umbrella.
--
New Video Platforms and Nano Silver Question
Written by Andy and Terral
November 09, 2020
Terral’s reply (11.09.2020):
Hi Andy:
Thank you for writing. First, here at the links to my new video platforms:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/8miSfiakKxAHthw
--
Scientists find “hell planet” with lava oceans, supersonic winds, and rain made of rocks
https://www.intellihub.com/scientists-find-hell-planet-with-lava-oceans-supersonic-winds-and-rain-made-of-rocks/
--
Bacterium survives outside ISS for entire year
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/340775/bacterium-survives-outside-iss-for-entire-year
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
WORLD NEWS DESK 14 OCTOBER 2020
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Coronavirus cases soar in Pierce County
https://youtu.be/LkEZKZR__hc
--
As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-virus-outbreak-italy-barcelona-france-d7a43368a17f0abaff4d563151b84127
--
Coronavirus positivity ratio witnesses alarming increase
https://dailytimes.com.pk/687318/coronavirus-positivity-ratio-witnesses-alarming-increase/
--
Testing timeline: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines
https://apnews.com/article/covid-vaccine-timeline-testing-explainer-eabe7c36989357bf224edc94214b23ff
--
Brazil health regulator suspends Chinese-made vaccine trials
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-brazil-health-clinical-trials-sao-paulo-1db3e4f8ce2665dc4aa1d177ae9944a9
--
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
https://apnews.com/article/us-1st-emergency-use-virus-antibody-drug-9022befe889c4c54a953015535ffea4c
--
False Positive Covid Tests Will Extend Unjustified Lockdowns, Fauci Admits ‘Miniscule’ Accuracy
https://thehighwire.com/false-positive-covid-tests-will-extend-unjustified-lockdowns-fauci-admits-miniscule-accuracy/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
The New Bolshevik Revolution Has Started
Submitted by Karen
C.A. Patin November 09, 2020
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/11/09/the-new-bolshevik-revolution-has-started/#more-14104
Terral’s reply (11.10.2020):
Hi Karen:
Thank you for writing and sharing. For me, the revolution began back in the days of JFK and there has been no left-right paradigm since with all the bad guys playing on the same Elite team high up the food chain. The House of Rothschild knew the dupes among the ranks on the right could not stomach Obama, Biliary, and then Biden, so Trump was brought in to appease the right wingers to set the Vaccine-or-FEMA-Camp stage with Biden being the right man for deploying the Dark Winter phase of the "genocide" program under the Project Black Star umbrella.
--
New Video Platforms and Nano Silver Question
Written by Andy and Terral
November 09, 2020
Terral’s reply (11.09.2020):
Hi Andy:
Thank you for writing. First, here at the links to my new video platforms:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/8miSfiakKxAHthw
--
Scientists find “hell planet” with lava oceans, supersonic winds, and rain made of rocks
https://www.intellihub.com/scientists-find-hell-planet-with-lava-oceans-supersonic-winds-and-rain-made-of-rocks/
--
Bacterium survives outside ISS for entire year
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/340775/bacterium-survives-outside-iss-for-entire-year
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
WORLD NEWS DESK 14 OCTOBER 2020
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Coronavirus cases soar in Pierce County
https://youtu.be/LkEZKZR__hc
--
As virus spikes, Europe runs low on ICU beds, hospital staff
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-virus-outbreak-italy-barcelona-france-d7a43368a17f0abaff4d563151b84127
--
Coronavirus positivity ratio witnesses alarming increase
https://dailytimes.com.pk/687318/coronavirus-positivity-ratio-witnesses-alarming-increase/
--
Testing timeline: What’s ahead for COVID-19 vaccines
https://apnews.com/article/covid-vaccine-timeline-testing-explainer-eabe7c36989357bf224edc94214b23ff
--
Brazil health regulator suspends Chinese-made vaccine trials
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-brazil-health-clinical-trials-sao-paulo-1db3e4f8ce2665dc4aa1d177ae9944a9
--
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
https://apnews.com/article/us-1st-emergency-use-virus-antibody-drug-9022befe889c4c54a953015535ffea4c
--
False Positive Covid Tests Will Extend Unjustified Lockdowns, Fauci Admits ‘Miniscule’ Accuracy
https://thehighwire.com/false-positive-covid-tests-will-extend-unjustified-lockdowns-fauci-admits-miniscule-accuracy/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawsmokescreenproject black starlock downnanosilvercontact tracingd614gelite planterral terral03buy nano silverthe mystery explainedozarks survival group programcoronavirus contagioncovid-19 mutationsuperplumeviral dna replication inhibitorg4 ea h1n1 chinasuperplume formationcovid-21third waveterral blackstarmagnetic portal connectionsbuoyancy barrier corridors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.