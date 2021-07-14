© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROOF cop is ignorant of the law & an embarrassment to the badge Part 1
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • July 14, 2021
Let's take a look at what the law says in comparison to what this cop, and most cops say...
original video: https://www.brighteon.com/e6eb2ec1-5929-400c-a554-394e00d65bd8
original video: https://www.brighteon.com/e6eb2ec1-5929-400c-a554-394e00d65bd8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.