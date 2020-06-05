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2.5M jobs added in May, US unemployment rate drops to 13.3%
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5 views • June 05, 2020
FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone reports on the May jobs report that shows 2.51 million jobs were added last month and the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%.
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