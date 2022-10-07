U.S. Vaccine Lipid Nanoparticles Made In China!

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Did the government, media, or big pharma tell you that your vaccine was actually made in China and only mixed in the U.S.? Well watch the video for shocking information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
- Lipid Nanoparticles, Created By CCP And Present In Covid Vax, Are Changing Human Beings At The Core
2. The HighWire with Del Bigtree - Ep 288: JUSTICE FOR ALL
https://rumble.com/v1mvofn-episode-288-justice-for-all.html
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