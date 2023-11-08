Election results: Ohio enshrines ABORTION, marijuana into law!

Glenn Beck





Nov 8, 2023





Election night 2023 didn't go as planned for many Republicans. In Ohio, voters enshrined abortion rights into their state constitution and legalized recreational marijuana. And Virginia voters handed Democrats full control of their state's congress. So what happened? Glenn and Stu give their take. But it wasn't all losses for conservatives. Glenn speaks with Dom Theodore, program director for The Glenn Beck Program, about an amazing victory in Michigan against an out-of-control township board.





