Worldwide Exclusive: White Clots Removed From Living 32 Year Old

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The FDA is pushing more shots and lies!
Dr. Jane Ruby joins the show to expose how the FDA is producing NEW vaccines packed with mRNA! Big Pharma LIED about the vaccine testing and more!
Pharmacists are admitting the FDA pushes FAKE NEWS!
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