C. MMS: The First Seven Days Taking a Chlorine Dioxide "Protocol"....Remember the H's

When taking MMS you may have some basic side effects like nausea and diahreah. However, after finishing the "Startup Period", you may experience some other strange effects that actually seem worse than you were feeling before you started. Things like fatigue, Aches and soreness, Headaches, Anxiety, Brain Fog (malaise), ect. Keep in mind that this is normal and considered a part of what is commonly called a Healing Crisis, Herxeimer Reaction or a Homeopathic Reaction. Not everyone has this experience. However, if you do, it is typical and should pass after a few days of taking the dosages. (Be sure you are taking the correct dosage amounts and not too much during the startup and the protocol amounts). Following a period of these simptoms, things get much better and you should feel the great results of taking Chlorine Dioxide.Learn more from my free ebook:Mewehttps://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruthTelegramMillennialmms.comMMS Info Spreadsheet Link: